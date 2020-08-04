World Snooker Championship: Blue wobbles in for McGill in thrilling final-frame win over Lisowski

Morning Session, Day 5
First Session, Day 5
Second Session, Day 5
Watch how the blue just about wobbles in for Anthony McGill in a thrilling deciding-frame win over Jack Lisowski in the World Championship first round.
Shaun Murphy could not hide his disappointment when missing a simple red in his World Championship first round match.
Judd Trump shows off his wild talents with three fun shots, including one right-handed, at the end of a frame against Tom Ford at the World Championship.
The brilliant Judd Trump scores his 100th century of the season against Tom Ford at the World Snooker Championship.
Martin Gould says he has been through some 'hard' times after qualifying for the World Snooker Championship.
Jamie Clarke admits that having opponent Joe Perry complain about his towel unsettled him during their World Championship qualifier.
Joe Perry feels compelled to complain to the match referee about being repeatedly distracted by Jamie Clarke's towel during their World Championship qualifier.
Jamie Clarke gets very lucky in his World Championship qualifier against Joe Perry.
Jimmy White was delighted and relieved as he came from 3-1 down to beat Michael Georgiou in the World Championship qualifiers.
Jimmy White downs a 'brilliant' long pot in his World Championship qualifier against Michael Georgiou.