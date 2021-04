Snooker

World Snooker Championship news - Robert Milkins produces clearance for the ages at qualifiers

Robert Milkins showed nerves of steel to produce a masterful clearance to send his third-round World Championship qualifier against Joe O'Connor to a final-frame decider. The Milkman would then go on to compile a 58 in the 11th frame to seal his progression to the final round of qualifying where he will face Kurt Maflin.

00:01:32, 4 hours ago