Top seeds Ding Junhui and Yan Bingtao started with a 4-1 win over Germany, while Zhou Yuelong and Liang Wenbo whitewashed Australia 5-0.

As hosts, China are allowed two entries in the 24-team tournament.

England duo Kyren Wilson and Jack Lisowski came through 3-2 against Hong Kong, while former world champion Mark Williams teamed up with Ryan Day in a 4-1 for Wales over India.

What is the Snooker World Cup?

The event sees 24 nations teams comprising of two players compete for international honours. In the first stage, the teams are drawn into four groups of six, with the top two in each qualifying for the quarter-finals. Each match is five frames: two singles, a doubles and two reverse singles.

The advancing eight teams are paired into a knockout competition over best-of-seven frames, featuring two singles, a doubles, two reverse singles and – if necessary – another doubles before a winner-takes-all singles.