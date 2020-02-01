The world number one took the opener but Dott replied with a break of 74 in the next frame to level the scores at one apiece, then cleared up after a scrappy third to take the lead.

Trump, far from his fluent self, made a break of 50 in levelling the scores at 2-2 going into the interval.

And he took the lead in a tight fifth frame, but Dott refused to let his opponent run away with the match and pulled him back once again to level the scores once again at 3-3.

Dott's hard work was undone as Trump raced to take the next frame, a break of 70 enough as Dott failed to find the snooker he needed when he made his way back to the table.

With the underdog Dott 4-3 down, the two semi-finalists produced and incredible frame of snooker. Dott kicked things off with a break of 51, but Trump fought back with 56 points of his own and a clever snooker saw Dott pot the white ball. A very cagey frame continued as both players exchanged safeties before Trump potted the yellow and green to put the pressure on his opponent and threaten a two-frame lead. But Trump's safety game faltered to give his opponent an easy chance on the brown and Dott made no mistake, eventually winning it on the black to level things at 4-4.

Trump once again took the lead after hitting the match's first century to go within one frame of the final. And for all Dott's efforts he was unable to fight back a fourth time as Trump saw out a thrilling match.

He will face either Neil Robertson or Shaun Murphy who go head to head this evening for a place in tomorrow's final.