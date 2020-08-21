Stephen Hendry eases into semi-finals at World Seniors Championship

Stephen Hendry eased into the semi-finals of the World Seniors Snooker Championship with an impressive 4-1 win over Aaron Canavan in the last eight at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

The seven-times world champion – who won the final three frames of his 4-3 win over Nigel Bond in the first round on Thursday night – will meet defending champion Jimmy White or Peter Lines at 12pm in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Hendry enjoyed runs of 81, 75, 60 and 53 against the 2018 winner Canavan to stay in the hunt for the £25,000 top prize and a place in the Champion of Champions tournament later this year.

"There was lots of good stuff and a couple of horror shows in there, but unfortunately me being me that's the ones I remember," said Hendry, who defeated six-times World Championship finalist White on four occasions in the showpiece Crucible final between 1990 and 1994.

"I think I'm just lacking a bit of match composure, I think that's what it is.

"You need to composed at the table, and I'd like to be more composed at the table," added the Scotsman, who retired from the main professional tour in 2012.

"But I'm working on some good stuff. My long game was great today so I'm happy to still be in.

"It would be amazing to play Jimmy out here again."

First round results

Ken Doherty (Ire) 4-3 Rodney Goggins (Ire)

Patrick Wallace (NI) 2-4 Darren Morgan (Wal)

Jimmy White (Eng) 4-1 Joe Johnson (Eng)

Aaron Canavan (Jer) 4-3 Leo Fernandez (Ire)

Stephen Hendry (Sco) 4-3 Nigel Bond (Eng)

Wayne Cooper (Eng) 4-2 Gary Filtness (Eng)

Michael Judge (Ire) 4-1 Dennis Taylor (NI)

Tony Knowles (Eng) 0-4 Peter Lines (Eng)

Quarter-finals

Stephen Hendry (Sco) 4-1 Aaron Canavan (Jer)

Jimmy White (Eng) v Peter Lines (Eng)

Wayne Cooper (Eng) v Michael Judge (Ire)

Ken Doherty (Ire) v Darren Morgan (Wal)

