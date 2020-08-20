Stephen Hendry edges Nigel Bond at World Seniors Championship

Stephen Hendry won the final three frames against Nigel Bond to secure a 4-3 win and a quarter-final place at the World Seniors Championship.

The seven-times world champion made breaks of 71 and 77 on his way to securing a meeting with Aaron Canavan in the last eight on Friday at 1pm at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre.

Snooker Jimmy White makes winning start at World Seniors Championship YESTERDAY AT 21:39

The Scotsman also made a cool clearance of 45 to keep alive his hopes by closing to 3-2 behind.

Michael Judge closed with a 60 break in a 4-1 win over 1985 world champion Dennis Taylor.

Defending champion Jimmy White will face Tony Knowles or Peter Lines in the last eight on Friday night.

First round results

Ken Doherty (Ire) 4-3 Rodney Goggins (Ire)

Patrick Wallace (NI) 2-4 Darren Morgan (Wal)

Jimmy White (Eng) 4-1 Joe Johnson (Eng)

Aaron Canavan (Jer) 4-3 Leo Fernandez (Ire)

Stephen Hendry (Sco) 4-3 Nigel Bond (Eng)

Wayne Cooper (Eng) 4-2 Gary Filtness (Eng)

Michael Judge (Ire) 4-1 Dennis Taylor (NI)

Tony Knowles (Eng) v Peter Lines (Eng)

Quarter-finals

Stephen Hendry v Aaron Canavan

Wayne Cooper v Michael Judge

Ken Doherty v Darren Morgan

Jimmy White v Tony Knowles or Peter Lines

World Championship Ronnie O’Sullivan still Jack the Lad: How below-par Rocket won sixth world title in second gear 17/08/2020 AT 14:34