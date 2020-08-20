Snooker

Stephen Hendry edges Nigel Bond at World Seniors Championship

Stephen Hendry and Jimmy White.

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Stephen Hendry won the final three frames against Nigel Bond to secure a 4-3 win and a quarter-final place at the World Seniors Championship.

The seven-times world champion made breaks of 71 and 77 on his way to securing a meeting with Aaron Canavan in the last eight on Friday at 1pm at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre.

Snooker

Jimmy White makes winning start at World Seniors Championship

YESTERDAY AT 21:39

The Scotsman also made a cool clearance of 45 to keep alive his hopes by closing to 3-2 behind.

Michael Judge closed with a 60 break in a 4-1 win over 1985 world champion Dennis Taylor.

Defending champion Jimmy White will face Tony Knowles or Peter Lines in the last eight on Friday night.

First round results

  • Ken Doherty (Ire) 4-3 Rodney Goggins (Ire)
  • Patrick Wallace (NI) 2-4 Darren Morgan (Wal)
  • Jimmy White (Eng) 4-1 Joe Johnson (Eng)
  • Aaron Canavan (Jer) 4-3 Leo Fernandez (Ire)
  • Stephen Hendry (Sco) 4-3 Nigel Bond (Eng)
  • Wayne Cooper (Eng) 4-2 Gary Filtness (Eng)
  • Michael Judge (Ire) 4-1 Dennis Taylor (NI)
  • Tony Knowles (Eng) v Peter Lines (Eng)

Quarter-finals

  • Stephen Hendry v Aaron Canavan
  • Wayne Cooper v Michael Judge
  • Ken Doherty v Darren Morgan
  • Jimmy White v Tony Knowles or Peter Lines
What's On