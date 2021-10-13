Dennis Taylor has paid tribute to fellow 1980s snooker professional Steve Longworth, who has died at the age of 73 after a short illness. has paid tribute to fellow 1980s snooker professional

The 1985 world champion used to practice with the Blackburn professional, who was ranked as high as 30 in the world between 1987 and 1988.

Northern Ireland Open O'Sullivan completes comfortable win over Burden 2 HOURS AGO

"So sorry to hear of the passing of Steve Longworth. An excellent snooker player from Blackburn," said Northern Irishman Taylor.

"When I came to England 55 years ago, I practiced a lot with Steve and his Dad Harold.

"Condolences to all his family."

Longworth lost 9-6 to former world number two Tony Knowles in the semi-finals of the 1985 English Professional Championship a year after he joined the tour.

He beat Kirk Stevens 10-4 before losing 13-7 to Stephen Hendry in the last 16 of the 1987 World Championship.

Longworth retired in 1995, but was viewed as a real snooker icon in his home town of Blackburn.

- - -

Stream the Northern Ireland Open live and on demand on discovery+, the Eurosport app and eurosport.com

Northern Ireland Open 'I don’t want more enemies!' – Ronnie clarifies 'very flat' comments 2 HOURS AGO