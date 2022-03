Snooker

Stuart Bingham hits ninth career 147 to seal first-round win against Gerard Greene at Gibraltar Open

Stuart Bingham made the ninth maximum break of his career in a 4-1 win over Gerard Greene in the first round of the Gibraltar Open. Leading 3-1, Bingham sealed the victory before giving his full attention to the maximum and he did not let those in attendance at the Europa Point Sports Complex down as he got the 147 in style.

00:11:03, an hour ago