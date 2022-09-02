Thai snooker player Thanawat Tirapongpaiboon has been charged with allegedly fixing the outcome of six matches and suspended from the sport.

28-year-old Tirapongpaiboon is cooperating with governing body the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) and faces a formal hearing with six matches under scrutiny between 2013 and 2015.

Tirapongpaiboon had been on tour between 2010 and 2016.

He was set to rejoin the circuit after reaching the final of an Asia-Oceania qualifying school, but the WPBSA halted his readmittance due to “outstanding disciplinary matters” that could see him banned for years if found guilty.

"The WPBSA has today charged Thanawat Tirapongpaiboon with fixing the outcome of six World Snooker Tour matches between 2013 and 2015. His case will be heard at a formal hearing of the Independent WPBSA Disciplinary Committee on a date and at a venue to be confirmed," read a statement on the World Snooker Tour website

The WPBSA statement added: "Jason Ferguson, the Chairman of the WPBSA has taken the decision to suspend Tirapongpaiboon from competition. This suspension will remain in place until the conclusion of the hearing or hearings and the determination of this matter.

"Tirapongpaiboon is fully co-operating with the WPBSA.

"The WPBSA will not comment further until the case has been before the independent WPBSA Disciplinary Committee.

"The rules in question are:

"WPBSA Conduct Regulations Part 1 – Section 2 Betting Rules

"Corruption: 2.1.2.1 to fix or contrive, or to be a party to any effort to fix or contrive, the result, score, progress, conduct or any other aspect of the Tour and/or any Tournament or Match."

