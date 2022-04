Snooker

'Thankfully we're not in 3D' - Watch wild moment Stephen Maguire hits ball off table against Ronnie O'Sullivan

Stephen Maguire makes a mess of an attempted jump shot, sending the cue ball off the table in his quarter-final against Ronnie O'Sullivan. Stream the 2022 World Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

00:00:41, 2 hours ago