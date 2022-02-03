Scott Donaldson enjoyed a huge fluke on his way to a 3-0 win over Graeme Dott in the Championship League on Thursday afternoon.

Donaldson and Dott faced off in the Championship Winners Group after they lost their respective openers to Liang Wenbo and John Higgins.

However Donadson recovered against Dott with a whitewash victory and was helped over the line in the winning third frame.

With the scores 24-25 in Dott’s favour, his rival had the chance to sink what looked to be a simple red into the bottom right corner. However, he struck the red hard and heavy, with the ball then leaping out of the jaws.

Instead of bouncing back out, though, the red proceeded to travel along the rails to the right middle, before bouncing horizontally across the table, spinning around the blue that appeared to obstructing its path, for a remarkable slice of luck.

