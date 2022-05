Snooker

‘The best player of all time’ – Judd Trump says Ronnie O’Sullivan is ‘getting better’ after World Championship final

Judd Trump lavished Ronnie O’Sullivan with praise after he lost the World Championship final to the now seven-time world champion. After securing an 18-13 victory, an emotional O’Sullivan shared an amazing moment with Trump as the pair embraced for over a minute before he openly wept surrounded by his children.

00:02:24, an hour ago