The Masters is planning to welcome supporters to London's Alexandra Palace in January after the UK government confirmed reduced crowds could return to sport in England.

Organisers WST hope that up to 1,000 fans will be allowed into each session for the tournament, which runs from January 10-17.

However, the ongoing UK Championship, Scottish Open and World Grand Prix will all take place behind closed doors.

London is set to be in Tier 2, which is considered 'High' risk, when lockdown ends in England on December 2.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to welcome our fabulous fans back to live snooker events. We are reliant on government advice but we will do everything in our powers to make this a reality,” said WST chairman Barry Hearn.

“In August at the World Championship we were extremely proud to be the first post-lockdown UK indoor sporting event to host fans.

“Since then our events have been behind closed doors and we have missed the amazing atmosphere which only our dedicated fans can generate. It is wonderful news for the players that they will soon be able to feel the buzz around them when they walk into an arena.”

Stuart Bingham will defend his title against the rest of the world’s top 16 players. The UK Championship is the final chance for players to qualify.

