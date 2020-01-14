Getty Images
Defending champion Trump crashes out of Masters, Higgins eases through
Defending champion Judd Trump is the latest big name to crash out of the Masters whilst John Higgins cruised through.
Higgins, who becomes the first player from the top eight seeds to make it to the last eight, raced into a five-frame lead against the number 12 seed, with breaks of 57, 53 and 74 in the first three frames before Hawkins finally began to find his form.
40-year-old Hawkins pulled back a frame with a century break but Higgins wrapped up the win with a 59 break in the final frame to set up a quarter-final meeting with Ali Carter.
Watch the Masters live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player
Earlier in the day, defending champion Trump crashed out 6-3 against Shaun Murphy after the ninth-seed produced a spirited comeback from 3-2 down.
Trump made three century breaks to pull into a convincing lead before Murphy hit back with breaks of 77 and 52 to ease through and book his quarter-final slot with Joe Perry.
The departing champion and world number one said: "He [Murphy] just dug in.
" "I didn't really do that much wrong. It's frustrating really because I felt like I was in control of the game and he was just hanging on."
"It felt like I didn't play that badly and 6-3 was maybe a little flattering for him."
The first round concludes tomorrow when Kyren Wilson takes on Jack Lisowski and Mark Williams faces Stuart Bingham.