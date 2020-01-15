LIVE

Kyren Wilson - Jack Lisowski

The Masters - 15 January 2020

The Masters – Follow the Snooker match between Kyren Wilson and Jack Lisowski live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 15 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Kyren Wilson vs Jack Lisowski. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.