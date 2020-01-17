17/01/20
S. MaguireStephen Maguire
Starting from
13:00
D. GilbertDavid Gilbert
The Masters • Quarter-final
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Stephen Maguire - David Gilbert
The Masters - 17 January 2020

The Masters – Follow the Snooker match between Stephen Maguire and David Gilbert live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 17 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Stephen Maguire vs David Gilbert. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.