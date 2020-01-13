The 40-year-old made a brilliant start, winning the opening two frames, but quickly saw his advantage evaporate as breaks of 74, 56 and 94 from Selby saw the pendulum swing.

However, Carter embarked on a tidy run of his own with knocks of 82, 63 and 68 sending him into the quarter-finals.

Earlier, Joe Perry beat Ding Junhui 6-3 in the opening match of the tournament.

Coming into the event on the back of his UK Championship success in December, Ding was among the favourites for the tournament he won back in 2011.

Ding hit the only century of the match with a 135 clearance in the second frame and three times drew level with Perry to leave the scores level at 3-3.

However, breaks of 93 and 83 brought Perry within a frame of success and the 'Gentleman' went on to take the ninth frame to progress to the second round.

