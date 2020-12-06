World number one Judd Trump will kick off his quest for a second Masters title with a match against David Gilbert.

The January showdown pits snooker's best ranked players against each other and the first round draw has offered up another brilliant set of matches.

Stuart Bingham begins his defence of the title he won at the start of 2020 against Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.

Meanwhile, world champion and seven-time Masters winner Ronnie O'Sullivan goes up against Ding Junhui in the clash of the round.

Neil Robertson faces Yan Bingtao, Shaun Murphy goes up against Mark Williams, with Mark Selby due to play Stephen Maguire.

Elsewhere in the mouthwatering draw, Kyren Wilson plays Jack Lisowski and John Higgins faces Mark Allan as the 16 best snooker players each battle for the Paul Hunter Trophy.

