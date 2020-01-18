The Captain compiled runs of 55, 91, 70 and 97 to beat 2005 world champion Murphy to set up a Sunday showdown with David Gilbert and Stuart Bingham.

“I played pretty solid – I missed a couple; you know, how matter you play, you come off and you know if you miss one or two balls, they are the ones you remember,” Carter said in the studio after the match.

Carter, whose performance was a marked improvement on his quarter-final showing against an out-of-sorts John Higgins, added that a conservative, measured approach had served him well.

“I have been playing match snooker all week and it is working, so I am not going to change,” added Carter.

The 40-year-old, only at the invitational Triple Crown event after Ronnie O’Sullivan elected not to play the event, was never behind against the 2015 champion, but had to be at his tenacious best to hold off Murphy, who rattled off breaks of 105, 110 and 56.

Murphy’s exit means that a new face will hold the Paul Hunter Trophy aloft on Sunday, with Gilbert and Bingham also potential first-time winners.