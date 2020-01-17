Gilbert started in exceptional form and laid down the marker with an unanswered 144 break in the first frame.

He then scrapped to go 2-0 up before a break of 91 showed he was capable of keeping his opponent in his chair for length periods.

Maguire then pulled one back thanks to a break of 57, but Gilbert edged a 58-57 win in the fifth frame to go 4-1 up. Another narrow frame victory - 66 to 54 - left Gilbert on the cusp of the semi-finals.

The result was held up when Maguire fell just short of a century break on 94 to bring the score to 5-2.

However Gilbert kept his composure under pressure to take the last frame of the match, and the only man in the competition yet to win a tournament reach the semi-finals.