21:15 - Hawkins rallies

There's a creditable flourish coming now from Hawkins. He's 94-27 to the good...

... and lo, he's taken the frame. Off the mark at last, though he's still got some way to come back to amend this 5-1 deficit.

21:05 - It's nearly all over

Higgins wraps up the fifth and Hawkins looks as though he knows his Masters is coming to an early end.

20:55 - Higgins closing in

It really isn't looking good for Hawkins. He's down 62-7 in the fourth frame and that little flurry of momentum he looked to have found before going four down has well and truly evaporated.

Could just be a matter of time this.

20:27 - 4-0 Higgins

Another frame falls to Higgins and it's looking particularly bleak now for Hawkins. He's ahead 276-40 on points, and more crucially four frames to nil.

20:16 - Tight

The fourth frame is shaping up to be a lot tighter. Hawkins has plucked up some confidence and there's a battle on here to prevent his opponent moving over the horizon and out of sight.

39-27 in Higgins' favour but it could tip either way.

20:03 - Landmark

FYI Higgins will be the first top-eight player into the quarter finals if he stays on course and pulls off a win here.

Hawkins is showing a little more of himself in the fourth frame though. 18-0 at present.

19:58 - It's another one to Higgins

It's all feeling a little one-sided at Alexandra palace. Another frame falls to Higgins and it's 3-0 inside the hour.

19:47 - 2-0 Higgins...

And that's the second Frame now down to Higgins. Hawkins hasn't had much a of shout so far.

19:42 - Higgins in charge

A few balls are dropping now and Higgins is in charge in the second frame. It's still what one would probably call cautious but the points are racking up bit by bit.

56-1 at present.

19:26 - Slow burner

The second frame's taking a little longer than we might like to warm up. It's all a bit nervous thus far, with a few shots not really coming off for both players.

19:17 - Higgins takes the first frame

John Higgins wraps up the first frame and takes a 1-0 lead.

19:00 - Welcome back

We're about to get back under way at Alexandra Palace. Both John Higgins and Barry Hawkins have trotted down to the table and are each looking just about ready to get their Masters started.

The prize is a place in the quarter-final against Ali Carter.

We'll have all the ups, downs and turning points here so stick with us.

18:30 - 'You need luck on your side'

And the victorious Murphy has also had something to say after booking his last-eight spot at Alexandra Palace.

Murphy said: "It felt like the turning point didn't come until quite late for me.

"He was unplayable for the first few frames but when we turned the corner. There were just a couple of mistakes here and there and I got away with a couple of shots in the last frame. You need those things on your side to win."

18:00 - 'He just dug in'

Departing champion Judd Trump has been speaking following his exit at the hands of Shaun Murphy this afternoon.

"He just dug in," Trump told BBC Sport of number ten seed Murphy, who will now face Joe Perry in the quarter-final.

"I didn't really do that much wrong. It's frustrating really because I felt like I was in control of the game and he was just hanging on.

"It felt like I didn't play that bad and 6-3 was maybe a little flattering for him."

16:40 - And breathe...

We've a pause now before the evening session begins, time to take a breath and recover our composure after that thrilling comeback from Shaun Murphy to dump out the holder Judd Trump.

Next up at from Alexandra Palace 19:00 will be John Higgins against Barry Hawkins for the right to play Ali Carter, who knocked out Mark Selby, in the quarter-final.

16:10 - Trump out!

That's it! The holder and world number one is out and Murphy eases through 6-3 to the quarter-final where he'll face number 15 seed Joe Perry. That triple century from Trump couldn't save him in the end and there'll be a new name on the trophy this year.

15:52 - Murphy closing in on victory

Murphy is a frame away from victory now - he leads 5-3 and is on the verge of knocking out the defending champion.

15:27 - Now Murphy leads!

Trump may have hit three centuries, but it's Murphy who leads after digging deep to win the seventh frame 56-38 thanks to a break of 52.

15:05 - Murphy level

4-2? Make that 3-3, Trump can't see out the frame after a tough attempt to open the pack does not pay off. Murphy wins the battle that follows and a 77 helps him level up.

14:55 - ... and another!

Trump in fine form at the moment - a 119 makes that three centuries, and he's looking good to go 4-2 up as he's at the table with a break of 47 already.

14:19 - The Ally Pally crowd are being treated to some exhibition stuff

Judd Trump closes the session as he opened it, with a magnificent century. The best-of-11 encounter - tied at 2-2 - has thus far seen runs of 128, 116 and 71 in a high quality encounter.

14:08 - Murphy turnaround

From 1-0 down, Murphy leads 2-1 thanks to a break of 71. He levelled up when taking the second frame 76-0. Work to do for Trump...

13:35 - Trump century

Perfect start for the defending champ, who knocks in a 128 to take a 1-0 lead.

13:10 - Trump v Murphy LIVE

Four Masters matches so far, four defeats for past winners. And it will be five from five regardless of who wins this next encounter.

Defending champion Judd Trump has just got going in his match with 2015 winner Shaun Murphy, and you can follow that live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.

It should make for an intriguing battle, and while that plays out, catch up with Maguire's incredible shot yesterday, plus highlights from Day Two.

Monday's live updates

21:45 - Who's next to fall?

World No 1 Judd Trump will be hoping to avoid becoming another high-profile casualty when he takes on Shaun Murphy from 2pm on Tuesday.

In the evening session from 7pm, two-time Masters champion John Higgins takes on Barry Hawkins.

Hope to see you tomorrow.

21:35 - 'The best I have played'

David Gilbert on Eurosport: "It’s probably the best I have ever played. I was really excited to get out there. The arm felt fantastic, I wish it felt like that every day."

21:25 - Debut delight for Gilbert

It's all over and Masters debutant Gilbert secures a thumping 6-1 victory over Allen, who was not on top of his game.

Gilbert will face Maguire in the quarter-finals after he knocked out Robertson earlier today.

That's four matches played, four surprise results. What a start to the tournament.

21:10 - Gilbert replies

An immediate, and impressive, response from Gilbert as he knocks in a break of 95 to move one frame away from the quarter-finals.

20:40 - Allen on the board

The comeback starts here. Maybe.

Gilbert has chances to win the fifth frame but this time he can't make them count and Allen knocks in all the colours to finish and cut the lead to 4-1.

We have already seen one impressive comeback today from Maguire, is this going to be another from Allen?

20:00 - Four in a row for Gilbert

Not sure Gilbert could have imagined this opening session would go any better.

After big breaks to win the first two frames, the Masters debutant overcomes a 59-0 deficit to move 3-0 ahead. And he then takes the fourth frame as Allen, looking to recover from 67-0 down, misses a straight black.

Allen has an awful lot of work to do when the players return from a short break.

19:30 - Gilbert makes strong start

What a start for Gilbert, who is making his first Masters appearance.

He takes the first frame with a break of 77 and then knocks in a break of 121 to lead 2-0.

19:00 - Allen vs Gilbert

The players are out and it doesn't look like there are too many empty seats around the arena.

The players are out and it doesn't look like there are too many empty seats around the arena.

18:15 - Evening session

Not long until the evening session gets under way at 7pm, with Mark Allen facing David Gilbert.

The winner of that match will take on Maguire in the quarter-finals.

While we take a quick break before that first-round clash, here's some analysis of one of the most bizarre shots you will see...

17:50 - 'He should have put me away'

Stephen Maguire on Eurosport: "I didn’t expect to win from 4-0 down. I wasn’t in the match at all. Neil missed a few balls and should have put me away, and this game doesn’t forgive you."

17:40 - Who will be next...?

17:35 - Maguire wins

Wow. What a comeback from Maguire.

He has come from 5-1 down to shock Robertson in the first round of The Masters.

Again the Australian had a chance in the deciding frame as he led 33-0, but he missed a black into the corner and Maguire took advantage to win the match.

17:05 - Final-frame decider

Who saw this coming?!

From 5-1 down, Maguire has levelled the match at 5-5. Maguire has really upped his level in the last few frames and this deciding frame should be a cracker.

Get Eurosport on if you can!

16:50 - Robertson misses out again

Another spurned chance for Robertson, who looked to be heading towards victory with a break of 40 but again couldn’t make it count.

Maguire got on the table and took his chance, with a break of 70 sealing the frame to cut Roberton's lead to 5-4 in this best-of-11 contest.

16:30 - Maguire back from brink?

It looked as though Robertson had this match wrapped up as he knocked in a break of 56 to close on the sixth and decisive frame, but he couldn't finish things off.

Maguire won a safety battle with a good snooker and then finished off the colours to cut Robertson's lead to 5-3.

Game on?

16:00 - 'You'll never see anything like that again!'

15:25 - Robertson cruising

Robertson is now 4-0 up and on the verge of beating Maguire in the best-of-11 match. Robertson took a lengthy third frame 64-58 before a break of 71 moved him within two frames of victory.

14:30 - Big Take: Did Mark Selby mean to kill the Ally Pally moth?

Colin Murray and Neal Foulds discuss the shocking moment from Day One of The Masters.

13:45 - Robertson in control against Maguire

There were exits for Mark Selby and Ding Junhui on Sunday as Ali Carter and Joe Perry marched on at the Masters.

This afternoon, Neil Robertson is currently in control of this match against Stephen Maguire, with the Australian taking a 2-0 lead thanks to a 136 break.

