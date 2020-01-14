Tuesday's live updates

13:35 - Trump century

Perfect start for the defending champ, who knocks in a 128 to take a 1-0 lead.

13:10 - Trump v Murphy LIVE

Four Masters matches so far, four defeats for past winners. And it will be five from five regardless of who wins this next encounter.

Defending champion Judd Trump has just got going in his match with 2015 winner Shaun Murphy, and you can follow that live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.

It should make for an intriguing battle, and while that plays out, catch up with Maguire's incredible shot yesterday, plus highlights from Day Two.

Monday's live updates

21:45 - Who's next to fall?

World No 1 Judd Trump will be hoping to avoid becoming another high-profile casualty when he takes on Shaun Murphy from 2pm on Tuesday.

In the evening session from 7pm, two-time Masters champion John Higgins takes on Barry Hawkins.

21:35 - 'The best I have played'

David Gilbert on Eurosport: "It’s probably the best I have ever played. I was really excited to get out there. The arm felt fantastic, I wish it felt like that every day."

21:25 - Debut delight for Gilbert

It's all over and Masters debutant Gilbert secures a thumping 6-1 victory over Allen, who was not on top of his game.

Gilbert will face Maguire in the quarter-finals after he knocked out Robertson earlier today.

That's four matches played, four surprise results. What a start to the tournament.

21:10 - Gilbert replies

An immediate, and impressive, response from Gilbert as he knocks in a break of 95 to move one frame away from the quarter-finals.

20:40 - Allen on the board

The comeback starts here. Maybe.

Gilbert has chances to win the fifth frame but this time he can't make them count and Allen knocks in all the colours to finish and cut the lead to 4-1.

We have already seen one impressive comeback today from Maguire, is this going to be another from Allen?

20:00 - Four in a row for Gilbert

Not sure Gilbert could have imagined this opening session would go any better.

After big breaks to win the first two frames, the Masters debutant overcomes a 59-0 deficit to move 3-0 ahead. And he then takes the fourth frame as Allen, looking to recover from 67-0 down, misses a straight black.

Allen has an awful lot of work to do when the players return from a short break.

19:30 - Gilbert makes strong start

What a start for Gilbert, who is making his first Masters appearance.

He takes the first frame with a break of 77 and then knocks in a break of 121 to lead 2-0.

19:00 - Allen vs Gilbert

The players are out and it doesn't look like there are too many empty seats around the arena.

Tune in to watch on Eurosport 2 or Eurosport Player, or follow all the action right here.

18:15 - Evening session

Not long until the evening session gets under way at 7pm, with Mark Allen facing David Gilbert.

The winner of that match will take on Maguire in the quarter-finals.

While we take a quick break before that first-round clash, here's some analysis of one of the most bizarre shots you will see...

17:50 - 'He should have put me away'

Stephen Maguire on Eurosport: "I didn’t expect to win from 4-0 down. I wasn’t in the match at all. Neil missed a few balls and should have put me away, and this game doesn’t forgive you."

17:40 - Who will be next...?

17:35 - Maguire wins

Wow. What a comeback from Maguire.

He has come from 5-1 down to shock Robertson in the first round of The Masters.

Again the Australian had a chance in the deciding frame as he led 33-0, but he missed a black into the corner and Maguire took advantage to win the match.

17:05 - Final-frame decider

Who saw this coming?!

From 5-1 down, Maguire has levelled the match at 5-5. Maguire has really upped his level in the last few frames and this deciding frame should be a cracker.

16:50 - Robertson misses out again

Another spurned chance for Robertson, who looked to be heading towards victory with a break of 40 but again couldn’t make it count.

Maguire got on the table and took his chance, with a break of 70 sealing the frame to cut Roberton's lead to 5-4 in this best-of-11 contest.

16:30 - Maguire back from brink?

It looked as though Robertson had this match wrapped up as he knocked in a break of 56 to close on the sixth and decisive frame, but he couldn't finish things off.

Maguire won a safety battle with a good snooker and then finished off the colours to cut Robertson's lead to 5-3.

Game on?

16:00 - 'You'll never see anything like that again!'

15:25 - Robertson cruising

Robertson is now 4-0 up and on the verge of beating Maguire in the best-of-11 match. Robertson took a lengthy third frame 64-58 before a break of 71 moved him within two frames of victory.

14:30 - Big Take: Did Mark Selby mean to kill the Ally Pally moth?

Colin Murray and Neal Foulds discuss the shocking moment from Day One of The Masters.

13:45 - Robertson in control against Maguire

There were exits for Mark Selby and Ding Junhui on Sunday as Ali Carter and Joe Perry marched on at the Masters.

This afternoon, Neil Robertson is currently in control of this match against Stephen Maguire, with the Australian taking a 2-0 lead thanks to a 136 break.

13:30 - Day One highlights as Ding bows out and Selby slips up