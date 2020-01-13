Getty Images
The Masters LIVE - Robertson faces Maguire after early exits for Selby and Ding
The latest news, results and videos from the 2020 Masters at the Alexandra Palace in London.
Monday's live updates
14:30 - Big Take: Did Mark Selby mean to kill the Ally Pally moth?
Colin Murray and Neal Foulds discuss the shocking moment from Day One of The Masters.
13:45 - Robertson in control against Maguire
There were exits for Mark Selby and Ding Junhui on Sunday as Ali Carter and Joe Perry marched on at the Masters.
This afternoon, Neil Robertson is currently in control of this match against Stephen Maguire, with the Australian taking a 2-0 lead thanks to a 136 break.