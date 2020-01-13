Monday's live updates

14:30 - Big Take: Did Mark Selby mean to kill the Ally Pally moth?

Colin Murray and Neal Foulds discuss the shocking moment from Day One of The Masters.

Video - The Big Take - Did Mark Selby mean to kill the Ally Pally moth? 01:15

13:45 - Robertson in control against Maguire

There were exits for Mark Selby and Ding Junhui on Sunday as Ali Carter and Joe Perry marched on at the Masters.

This afternoon, Neil Robertson is currently in control of this match against Stephen Maguire, with the Australian taking a 2-0 lead thanks to a 136 break.

13:30 - Day One highlights as Ding bows out and Selby slips up