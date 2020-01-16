The 2005 world champion put together runs of 51, 60, 66 and 120 to progress to the last four, but the 37-year-old told Colin Murray post-match that he felt Perry had been unlucky.

" I am obviously pleased to win. It was a big game for me, first chance to get in the semis in five years, and the most important stat is getting to six first, but there were times in the match when I was really struggling and on another day I might not be sat here as I thought Joe was so unlucky, so often. "

Murphy, who won the tournament the last time he reached the semis, took the opening frame of the match against world No 16 Perry, but let the second slip from a good position. Leading 64-34, Murphy missed a double to the middle and Perry cleaned up to win the frame on the black.

However, Murphy replied with a break of 66 and then came from behind to take the fourth frame and establish a 3-1 lead.

Just as it looked as though Murphy was in control, he missed a red to the middle which gave Perry the chance to cut the deficit.

There was no let up from Murphy in the next frame as a break of 120 saw him re-establish his two-frame lead.

Perry then squandered an opportunity to close again as he missed a long red with a 61-25 lead, and Murphy took advantage to move 5-2 ahead.

Even though Perry managed to win the next frame, that was the end of his comeback bid as Murphy won 6-3 to set up a semi-final against Ali Carter or John Higgins, who meet in the quarter-finals from 7pm on Thursday evening.