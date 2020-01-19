Bingham did not make it easy for himself at times during an afternoon session littered with as many errors as moments of world-class quality.

Carter showed intent by opening with a century break, but the evenly-fought contest was at level pegging after the first four frames. Tension set in during the fifth as Bingham gave away an opportunity to creep ahead. Bingham, perhaps thinking he was already over the line, suffered a momentary lapse in concentration that saw control given back to Carter. A lengthy frame ensued, but Bingham drew level again in the end as the pair went into the mid-session break.

Back in action and Bingham wasted no time in taking the lead in the seventh frame, clearly keen to make up for earlier errors.

Carter fought back in the eighth frame after Bingham gave away another lead, determined to level the score again before the end of the session, though some preposterously lucky shots saw Bingham take the frame to stand himself in good stead for the final session on Sunday, with a 5-3 lead.

The two Masters final debutantes will play the final session to best-of-19 from 19:00 on Sunday evening, with live coverage on Eurosport.