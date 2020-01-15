WHAT HAPPENED?

Jack Lisowski went 2-0 up against Kyren Wilson in the Dafabet Masters as the two battled it out for a quarter-final place - and then lost six on the bounce to crash out of the tournament.

The pivotal point came in the fourth frame, when he missed a shot at the pink which would have given him a 3-1 lead. Wilson promptly potted it, followed by the black, to draw level - and ultimately get himself back in the match.

Video - Lisowski misses presentable pink, Wilson clears to level 00:53

WHAT DID THEY SAY ABOUT LISOWSKI?

Eurosport experts Ronnie O'Sullivan and Jimmy White were less than impressed by Lisowski's crumbling.

Video - Ronnie O’Sullivan chides Jack Lisowski after Kyren Wilson collapse 07:33

"It could have been his day, but again his temperament has let him down," said O'Sullivan, a seven-time Masters champion. "He's playing well, it's lovely to watch...Kyren is blessed with a fantastic temperament, and Jack isn't.

" To lose six frames on the bounce, you can't do that. There's something seriously wrong in your game, or in your form, whatever. "

White added: "He's got great facilities. He practises with [Judd] Trump. Somewhere along the line he's got to learn to play the right shots or try and be more comfortable when he's playing...He's not putting the proper effort into each shot, he's not living the shot, he's not learning from his mistakes. He's a bit frustrating.

"There is a potential world-class player there. He could win tournaments on a regular basis, but he has to go back to the drawing board and work out [how] to get stronger in certain departments - and get focused, and learn."

WHAT DID THEY SUGGEST MIGHT IMPROVE HIS GAME?

Ronnie O'Sullivan - who famously benefited from a link-up with veteran Ray Reardon - thinks Lisowski needs to ask another legendary player for his advice.

"If I was Jack Lisowski, the first person I'd get on the phone to would be somebody like Alan McManus, and go, 'Look, will you come and be with me for the next 18 months, two years? I'm going to listen to you and try and incorporate that into [my] game.' If he doesn't do that, then you're just going to keep getting great performances with very poor performances. I think someone like McManus could really benefit with Jack. He doesn't need someone to tell him to practise...he needs someone to say, 'There's no value in that shot - even though you can get it. Let's play it ten times - you potted it twice, so it's a no-no.'"

WHAT DID THEY SAY ABOUT WILSON?

Both O'Sullivan and White had words of praise for Wilson's focus and fortitude which won him a quarter-final place.

"If you could cross the two players [Wilson and Lisowski], you'd have a world-beater," said O'Sullivan. "What Jack has, Kyren doesn't have - and what Kyren has, Jack doesn't have. But can they incorporate what they need in their games to take them to the very next level? It's debatable. I'm not sure you can."

"Take nothing away from Kyren Wilson," emphasised White. "The second half [of the match], he was a totally different player. He came out full of confidence because he knew he should have been 3-1 down or even 3-0 down."