Having seen Mark Selby and Ding Junhui suffer surprise defeats in their opening matches, Robertson looked as though he would avoid the same fate as he made a strong start, with a break of 136 helping him into a 2-0 lead.

The world No 5, who won the tournament in 2012, moved 4-0 ahead before Maguire got on the board.

Robertson won the next frame for 5-1 but Maguire hit back with a 105 clearance and then cut the deficit to two frames after winning a safety battle.

Video - 'Goodness me!' - Incredible Maguire fluke backfires spectacularly 00:49

It looked as though Robertson was set to seal the win after a break of 40, but he couldn't finish the frame off. Maguire then upped his level to race through the 10th frame and level the match.

Again Robertson looked in pole position to clinch the match as he led 33-0 in the decider, but a missed black into the corner proved costly.

Maguire replied with a break of 62, which included a fine long green, and that was enough to see him advance to the quarter-finals.

Mark Allen faces David Gilbert in the evening session from 7pm.

First round fixtures and results