Snooker

'I believed with every ounce I was going to win that title' - Kyren Wilson on coming up just short

In an exclusive chat with Eurosport's Rachel Casey Kyren Wilson talks about coming up just short in 2020 and the work he has put in to get to the top of the game. Wilson also chats about listening to feedback and what the Masters means to him as a tournament.

