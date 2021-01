Snooker

Masters snooker 2021 - 'Oh what a brilliant shot!' - Kyren Wilson pots stunning long red

Masters snooker 2021 - Kyren Wilson claimed the first frame of his first-round match against Gary Wilson and it was all thanks to this tremendous long pot for his very first point of the day. Gary Wilson was a replacement for Jack Lisowski, following his positive coronavirus test.

00:00:30, 35 views, an hour ago