Masters debutant Yan Bingtao caused a huge upset as he came back from 5-3 down to shock World No 2 Neil Robertson in the first round.

Former world champion Robertson led 3-1 and 5-3, but couldn't close out the match as Bingtao battled back and secured an impressive 6-5 win after over four hours of snooker.

The 20-year-old will next face either Mark Selby or Stephen Maguire, who meet from 7pm on Tuesday evening.

Robertson made a strong start with breaks of 81 and 121 establishing a 2-0 lead.

Bingtao responded with a century break of his own – a well-constructed 123 – but couldn’t level before the mid-session interval.

A missed red from the 20-year-old proved costly as he left the balls spread and Robertson took the frame with a break of 81.

Robertson looked set to move 4-1 ahead after the interval as he led 58-8 in the fifth frame, but missed a black after trying a thin cut.

Bingtao didn’t clean up at the first opportunity, but got back to the table and closed to within a frame.

The sixth frame also went Bingtao's way even though he missed a red at 64-0 ahead after the pink was spotted tight to the white to deny him an easier pot.

Robertson’s reply stalled at 64-15 and Bingtao potted a long red to ensure he levelled at 3-3.

A tight battle in the seventh frame was broken when Bingtao potted the brown while on the reds and left a free ball. Robertson potted the black over the pocket and cleaned up to move ahead.

The Australian followed up with a break of 85 to make it 5-3, but then missed a red over the pocket in the next frame which allowed Bingtao to close to one frame behind.

Bingtao took the 10th frame to take the match to a decider and looked well set until he missed a blue to the middle with a 38-0 lead.

However, Bingtao showed impressive resilience as he won a lengthy battle with balls against the cushions to record a memorable victory.

