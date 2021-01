Snooker

Masters 2021 snooker: '6-3 flattered me' - Ronnie O'Sullivan heaps praise on John Higgins

Ronnie O’Sullivan said losing 6-3 to John Higgins flattered him after The Wizard of Wishaw produced a mesmerising performance to progress to the semi-final stage of the Masters.

