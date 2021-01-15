Neal Foulds said that John Higgins had entered a trance-like state such was his brilliance against Ronnie O’Sullivan in their Masters quarter-final.

O’Sullivan took the first frame but then was reduced to role of spectator for the remaining 47 minutes of the first session at a fan-less Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes as The Wizard of Wishaw reeled off the next three frames in an exhibition of snooker.

“He has gone into a zone – you know, that twilight zone, where you just don’t need to think," said Foulds.

"Most players have had it and John Higgins has had it a lot.

[Higgins is playing so well] Ronnie has not potted a ball for 47-and-a-half minutes of playing time and there was not tip toeing around – it was all John Higgins in this sort of trance-like state that players sometimes get in.

It was a sentiment that Jimmy White agreed with, adding that there was little O’Sullivan could do:

“O’Sullivan won’t be too concerned, as there is not much he can do about it.

“When your opponent is playing such great stuff, you just have to sit there and admire it. He is looking sensational.”

O'Sullivan would fight back to level at 3-3 but Higgins sustained his brilliance to see out the win 6-3 to set up a semi-final against Dave Gilbert.

