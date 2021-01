Snooker

Masters 2021 snooker: ‘I'd have been happy playing on Big Break!’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan on ambitions

Ronnie O’Sullivan, winner of six world titles, told Rachel Casey that he would have been content if the highlight of his career was partaking in popular British TV programme Big Break. The Rocket made the claim ahead of his Masters quarter-final against John Higgins at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

