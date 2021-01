Snooker

Masters 2021 - 'Very few players could do that!' - Ronnie O'Sullivan nails impressive jump shot

Watch as Ronnie O'Sullivan nails a superb jump shot. O’Sullivan fought back from three frames down to beat Ding Junhui 6-5 and book his place in the quarter-finals of the Masters. With Judd Trump absent due to a positive coronavirus test and Neil Robertson and Mark Selby beaten on Tuesday, O’Sullivan came into his first-round match as favourite for the event.

