Yan Bingtao reached the finals of the Masters with a 6-5 win over Stuart Bingham.

Bingham edged the first frame by nine points with a 55-46 margin, before a break of 94 saw Yan cruise to a 115-2 scoreline in the second.

The Masters 'Everyone would be happy to see him win it' - O'Sullivan backs Higgins to go all the way 9 HOURS AGO

The 44-year-old Briton then won two frames on the bounce before another significant break (88) gave Yan hope at 3-2.

The pair scrapped to another frame apiece to leave the score at 4-3, with two more needed for Bingham to reach the winning sixth frame.

Yan then moved level again when he took his fourth frame 106-0 as he refused to let go of his opportunity.

He then went ahead, just a frame from victory with his first century of the match crowning a 144-0 frame win, before Bingham levelled.

In the deciding frame, Yan put 74 on the board and Bingham tried in vain to force the issue, but could not get close to his rival.

'You cheeky git!' – Bingham recounts hilarious Yan Bingtao story

Full Masters schedule

First round

Sunday January 10

Kyren Wilson 6-2 Gary Wilson (1pm)

Gary Wilson (1pm) Joe Perry 2-6 David Gilbert (7pm)

Monday January 11

Stuart Bingham 6-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (1pm)

6-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (1pm) Shaun Murphy 6-4 Mark Williams (7pm)

Tuesday January 12

Neil Robertson 5-6 Yan Bingtao (1pm)

(1pm) Mark Selby 3-6 Stephen Maguire (7pm)

Wednesday January 13

Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-5 Ding Junhui (1pm)

6-5 Ding Junhui (1pm) John Higgins 6-5 Mark Allen (7pm)

Quarter-finals

Thursday January 14

David Gilbert 6-5 Kyren Wilson (1pm)

6-5 Kyren Wilson (1pm) Stuart Bingham 6-3 Shaun Murphy (7pm)

Friday January 15

Stephen Maguire 5-6 Yan Bingtao (1pm)

(1pm) John Higgins 6-3 Ronnie O'Sullivan (7pm)

Semi-finals

Saturday January 16

Stuart Bingham 5-6 Yan Bingtao (1pm)

(1pm) David Gilbert v John Higgins (7pm)

Final

Sunday January 17

TBC v TBC (1pm, 7pm)

The Masters Masters 2021 LIVE - Higgins faces Gilbert after Yan beats Bingham 11 HOURS AGO