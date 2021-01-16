Yan Bingtao reached the finals of the Masters with a 6-5 win over Stuart Bingham.
Bingham edged the first frame by nine points with a 55-46 margin, before a break of 94 saw Yan cruise to a 115-2 scoreline in the second.
The 44-year-old Briton then won two frames on the bounce before another significant break (88) gave Yan hope at 3-2.
The pair scrapped to another frame apiece to leave the score at 4-3, with two more needed for Bingham to reach the winning sixth frame.
- Higgins masterclass too much for O'Sullivan as he books semi-final spot
- 'Everyone would be happy to see him win it' - O'Sullivan backs Higgins to go all the way
Yan then moved level again when he took his fourth frame 106-0 as he refused to let go of his opportunity.
He then went ahead, just a frame from victory with his first century of the match crowning a 144-0 frame win, before Bingham levelled.
In the deciding frame, Yan put 74 on the board and Bingham tried in vain to force the issue, but could not get close to his rival.
'You cheeky git!' – Bingham recounts hilarious Yan Bingtao story
Full Masters schedule
First round
Sunday January 10
- Kyren Wilson 6-2 Gary Wilson (1pm)
- Joe Perry 2-6 David Gilbert (7pm)
Monday January 11
- Stuart Bingham 6-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (1pm)
- Shaun Murphy 6-4 Mark Williams (7pm)
Tuesday January 12
- Neil Robertson 5-6 Yan Bingtao (1pm)
- Mark Selby 3-6 Stephen Maguire (7pm)
Wednesday January 13
- Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-5 Ding Junhui (1pm)
- John Higgins 6-5 Mark Allen (7pm)
Quarter-finals
Thursday January 14
- David Gilbert 6-5 Kyren Wilson (1pm)
- Stuart Bingham 6-3 Shaun Murphy (7pm)
Friday January 15
- Stephen Maguire 5-6 Yan Bingtao (1pm)
- John Higgins 6-3 Ronnie O'Sullivan (7pm)
Semi-finals
Saturday January 16
- Stuart Bingham 5-6 Yan Bingtao (1pm)
- David Gilbert v John Higgins (7pm)
Final
Sunday January 17
- TBC v TBC (1pm, 7pm)