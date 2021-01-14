David Gilbert has spoken of his relief to advance to the semi-finals at the Masters, as he has a “massive tax bill due.”

Gilbert somehow beat Kyren Wilson 6-5 in the quarter finals on Thursday despite being comprehensively outpointed in all departments apart from the one that matters most.

The world number 13 is still not happy with his game, but is pleased to still have a shot at the title and the £250,000 first prize.

“It is a lot of money,” he told Eurosport of beating Wilson and advancing to the last four at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. “I don’t know what it is, £50,000, £60,000?

“I have had a stinker of a year and have a massive tax bill due so it all helps.”

Pressed on why it is hard to feel sorry for someone who has a “massive tax bill,” Gilbert replied: “You can complain when you earned nothing the next year.”

Commenting on his win and the meeting with either John Higgins or Ronnie O’Sullivan in the semi-finals, Gilbert said: “It was a real grind.

"I am not going to win the Masters playing like that but I am still in and that’s what’s great.

“I have been losing frames like that all season long so I’ve probably won three or four today and they add up.

"It is David versus Goliath. If I can start well and find my arm then I fancy my chances.

“If not, I will be on my way home, it is as simple as that.”

