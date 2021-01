Snooker

Masters snooker 2021 - David Gilbert: I've been chucking frames away, nice to change that

David Gilbert was a long way short of his best at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, but grit and determination kept him in the hunt and he produced his best play towards the end of the match to beat Kyren Wilson 6-5. Up next in the semi-finals of the Masters is a clash with Ronnie O'Sullivan or John Higgins who meet in the quarter-finals on Friday

