Scene setter

The Masters is always one of the main highlights of the snooker season but the invitational event, and component part of the famed Triple Crown, will look a little bit different in 2021.

World Snooker Tour had already had to abandon plans to allow fans in to watch the action due to increasing coronavirus restrictions in England - and now it has been confirmed that the event will not be held at Alexandra Palace as first planned.

That means the Masters will be moved to snooker's new home at Milton Keynes, as the UK Championship was too.

Ronnie O'Sullivan has made no secret of his feelings about Milton Keynes but, after missing the Masters in 2019, will be present as he aims to add an eighth crown. However, the favourite will surely be Judd Trump, who has been in sensational form this season and will have designs on succeeding Stuart Bingham as Masters champion.

What is the format?

It's a simple proposition: the 16 best players in the world playing in a straight knock-out format on one table. There's a day session at 1pm and an evening session at 7pm each day from Sunday, January 10 to Sunday, January 17.

It's best of 11 all the way up to the final, which will be best of 19.

Judd Trump gets us underway on Sunday at 1pm as he takes on David Gilbert, followed by Kyren Wilson v Jack Lisowski.

Full Masters schedule

First round

Sunday January 10

Judd Trump v David Gilbert (1pm)

Kyren Wilson v Jack Lisowski (7pm)

Monday January 11

Stuart Bingham v Thepchaiya Un--Nooh (1pm)

Shaun Murphy v Mark Williams (7pm)

Tuesday January 12

Neil Robertson v Yan Bingtao (1pm)

Mark Selby v Stephen Maguire (7pm)

Wednesday January 13

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ding Junhui (1pm)

John Higgins v Mark Allen (7pm)

Quarter-finals

Thursday January 14

Trump / Gilbert v Wilson / Lisowski (1pm)

Bingham / Un-Nooh v Murphy / Williams (7pm)

Friday January 15

Higgins / Allen v O'Sullivan v Ding (1pm)

Selby / Maguire v Robertson / Yan (7pm)

Semi-finals

Saturday January 16

TBC v TBC (1pm)

TBC v TBC (7pm)

Final

Sunday January 17

TBC v TBC (1pm, 7pm)

