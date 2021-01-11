Stuart Bingham almost suffered what would have been one of the most bizarre fouls at the Masters as he caught the chalk which rolled onto the table.

The 44-year-old, who became the world champion back in 2015, was taking on Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the first round at the 2021 Masters when the incident happened in the third frame.]

The Masters Watch the moment Bingham catches chalk to avoid foul 2 HOURS AGO

Bingham knocked the chalk off the side of the table and had to hastily grab it and stop any contact being made with one of the balls to prevent a most unlikely foul.

The reigning Masters champion was 63 up with 67 remaining in the frame when he saved his own blushes in entertaining fashion.

"Well hang on!" said David Hendon, on commentary for Eurosport, as Bingham swiped the chalk.

Watch the moment Bingham catches chalk to avoid foul

"That chalk rolled very close to the green. If it had hit the green it would have been a foul.

"Of course, that new chalk he has got is circular so it would have just rolled.

Good reactions there from Bingham, that would have been an extraordinary twist, wouldn't it!

"He just nudged the chalk and it started to roll and roll and roll before he got it."

Thankfully for Bingham, he was able to continue on his merry way and win the frame with a disaster averted.

The Masters Masters 2021 LIVE - Bingham, Murphy and Williams all in action 7 HOURS AGO