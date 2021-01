Snooker

Masters snooker 2021 - 'Hold on...' - Terrible Neil Robertson shot turns into amazing fluke

Neil Robertson profited from a moment of luck during his Masters opener against Yan Bingtao, watching first in dismay as his attempt at a long red missed the pocket by some margin, and then in awkward delight as his miss sparked a chain of events that led to a red rolling home in Milton Keynes.

