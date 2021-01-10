David Gilbert has expressed relief that he was able to overcome a “horror-show” miss to regroup and beat Joe Perry to reach the quarter finals of the Masters.

Gilbert raced into a 5-0 lead against a player who only gained entry into the tournament when Judd Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

Perry looked off the pace, but he avoided a whitewash when taking the sixth frame and was handed another by a howler from Gilbert.

'What was I doing?!' – Gilbert on 'horror show' safety shot

The world number 13 attempted to swing the white round the angles and into baulk but he caught the red too thick and the cue ball wiggled in the jaws before clattering into the pack and opening the balls for Perry who cashed in with a century break.

Gilbert could have capitulated on the back of a poor season and a lack of confidence, but he regrouped to take the eighth frame and book a clash with Kyren Wilson in the quarter finals.

Reflecting on his error with the spider, Gilbert told Eurosport: "I started really well. It got a bit funny at the end.

“The shot I played with the spider, what was I doing there? It was looking like a horror show for me at one minute as when you are struggling you can envision all kinds of bad things. I just tried to stay positive.

“There was no need to play it. It was just a bad decision.”

'My game has not been in good shape'

Gilbert spoke prior to the game about being low on confidence, so he was delighted with how he performed.

“I felt comfortable which was surprising as my game has not been in good shape,” he said. “It was nice to go out there and it felt more special than other tournaments.

I have no complaints. It has been brilliant what World Snooker have done to get the tournaments on.

“I have just not played well. I've let things snowball off the table, a bad attitude does not help either.

“It is a new year so let’s crack on.”

Gilbert had been preparing to face Trump, and revealed he had been told to expect a mauling, so was happy to take advantage of the world number one’s absence.

“I had Judd,” Gilbert said. “Everyone was texting me saying I was going to get pumped so you have all those thoughts of course as he is playing brilliant stuff.

“It is a shame he’s not here as the tournament misses him. It is a lucky thing for me and I'm just glad I took advantage of it.”

