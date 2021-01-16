John Higgins will face Yan Bingtao in Sunday’s final of the Masters after beating David Gilbert 6-4 in their last-four clash in Milton Keynes.

Gilbert hit the ground running with an 80 break to win the first frame 100-37, and Higgins then grabbed a century to level straight back at 1-1.

Gilbert and the Scot then swapped frames to take the score to 2-2, before Higgins grabbed another 107 to go one frame ahead.

In the sixth frame, Higgins went two ahead with a half-century in what proved to be a high-scoring semi-final.

England’s Gilbert pulled one back in the seventh frame, with the game poised at 4-3, before he squeezed into a tie at 4-4 as he took the frame 59-56.

A frame win in the ninth for Higgins left him just one away from victory and Gilbert suddenly found himself on the brink and under real pressure.

A cagey safety battle ensued at the start of the 10th frame, but eventually the 45-year-old pulled away to take it and close out a fine victory.

Higgins will now take on the unlikely star of the tournament, Yan, who earlier in the day overcame defending champion Stuart Bingham.

The 20-year-old rising star impressed Eurosport expert Ronnie O'Sullivan so much he said he thought it could be a groundbreaking result for Chinese snooker.

Full Masters schedule

First round

Sunday January 10

Kyren Wilson 6-2 Gary Wilson (1pm)

Gary Wilson (1pm) Joe Perry 2-6 David Gilbert (7pm)

Monday January 11

Stuart Bingham 6-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (1pm)

6-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (1pm) Shaun Murphy 6-4 Mark Williams (7pm)

Tuesday January 12

Neil Robertson 5-6 Yan Bingtao (1pm)

(1pm) Mark Selby 3-6 Stephen Maguire (7pm)

Wednesday January 13

Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-5 Ding Junhui (1pm)

6-5 Ding Junhui (1pm) John Higgins 6-5 Mark Allen (7pm)

Quarter-finals

Thursday January 14

David Gilbert 6-5 Kyren Wilson (1pm)

6-5 Kyren Wilson (1pm) Stuart Bingham 6-3 Shaun Murphy (7pm)

Friday January 15

Stephen Maguire 5-6 Yan Bingtao (1pm)

(1pm) John Higgins 6-3 Ronnie O'Sullivan (7pm)

Semi-finals

Saturday January 16

Stuart Bingham 5-6 Yan Bingtao (1pm)

(1pm) David Gilbert 4-6 John Higgins (7pm)

Final

Sunday January 17

John Higgins v Yan Bingtao (1pm, 7pm)

