John Higgins will face Yan Bingtao in Sunday’s final of the Masters after beating David Gilbert 6-4 in their last-four clash in Milton Keynes.
Gilbert hit the ground running with an 80 break to win the first frame 100-37, and Higgins then grabbed a century to level straight back at 1-1.
Gilbert and the Scot then swapped frames to take the score to 2-2, before Higgins grabbed another 107 to go one frame ahead.
In the sixth frame, Higgins went two ahead with a half-century in what proved to be a high-scoring semi-final.
England’s Gilbert pulled one back in the seventh frame, with the game poised at 4-3, before he squeezed into a tie at 4-4 as he took the frame 59-56.
A frame win in the ninth for Higgins left him just one away from victory and Gilbert suddenly found himself on the brink and under real pressure.
A cagey safety battle ensued at the start of the 10th frame, but eventually the 45-year-old pulled away to take it and close out a fine victory.
Higgins will now take on the unlikely star of the tournament, Yan, who earlier in the day overcame defending champion Stuart Bingham.
The 20-year-old rising star impressed Eurosport expert Ronnie O'Sullivan so much he said he thought it could be a groundbreaking result for Chinese snooker.
Full Masters schedule
First round
Sunday January 10
- Kyren Wilson 6-2 Gary Wilson (1pm)
- Joe Perry 2-6 David Gilbert (7pm)
Monday January 11
- Stuart Bingham 6-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (1pm)
- Shaun Murphy 6-4 Mark Williams (7pm)
Tuesday January 12
- Neil Robertson 5-6 Yan Bingtao (1pm)
- Mark Selby 3-6 Stephen Maguire (7pm)
Wednesday January 13
- Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-5 Ding Junhui (1pm)
- John Higgins 6-5 Mark Allen (7pm)
Quarter-finals
Thursday January 14
- David Gilbert 6-5 Kyren Wilson (1pm)
- Stuart Bingham 6-3 Shaun Murphy (7pm)
Friday January 15
- Stephen Maguire 5-6 Yan Bingtao (1pm)
- John Higgins 6-3 Ronnie O'Sullivan (7pm)
Semi-finals
Saturday January 16
- Stuart Bingham 5-6 Yan Bingtao (1pm)
- David Gilbert 4-6 John Higgins (7pm)
Final
Sunday January 17
- John Higgins v Yan Bingtao (1pm, 7pm)