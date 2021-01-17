John Higgins gave a frame away with an 'incredible' miss against Yan Bingtao early in the final of the Masters.
The Scot led by 12 with 66 on the board in the third frame with just the blue, pink and black remaining when he somehow missed a fairly straightforward cut on the blue to the middle pocket.
The 45-year-old could not believe what he had done as Yan was able to promptly clear up and assume an early lead in the match.
Eurosport's commentary team summed up what everyone was thinking with their total disbelief at the miss in what could prove a crucial moment in the final.
"Goodness me!" exclaimed Philip Studd as Higgins put his head in his hands back in his chair.
"Incredible!" added Dominic Dale, before explaining that, "it was the back spin that was the problem for John, and he could well have given this frame away now."
Watch Higgins give frame away with 'incredible' miss
Indeed he did give it away as Yan downed the remaining three balls left on the table.
"What a reprieve for Yan Bingtao, who must have thought he had lost the frame," concluded Studd.
Higgins still managed to gather himself in impressive fashion to recover and take a 5-3 lead into the evening session of Sunday's showpiece.
Full Masters schedule
First round
Sunday January 10
- Kyren Wilson 6-2 Gary Wilson (1pm)
- Joe Perry 2-6 David Gilbert (7pm)
Monday January 11
- Stuart Bingham 6-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (1pm)
- Shaun Murphy 6-4 Mark Williams (7pm)
Tuesday January 12
- Neil Robertson 5-6 Yan Bingtao (1pm)
- Mark Selby 3-6 Stephen Maguire (7pm)
Wednesday January 13
- Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-5 Ding Junhui (1pm)
- John Higgins 6-5 Mark Allen (7pm)
Quarter-finals
Thursday January 14
- David Gilbert 6-5 Kyren Wilson (1pm)
- Stuart Bingham 6-3 Shaun Murphy (7pm)
Friday January 15
- Stephen Maguire 5-6 Yan Bingtao (1pm)
- John Higgins 6-3 Ronnie O'Sullivan (7pm)
Semi-finals
Saturday January 16
- Stuart Bingham 5-6 Yan Bingtao (1pm)
- David Gilbert 4-6 John Higgins (7pm)
Final
Sunday January 17
- John Higgins 5-3 Yan Bingtao (1pm, 7pm)