Kyren Wilson advanced to the last eight of the Masters with an impressive 6-2 win over Gary Wilson.

Gary Wilson only got into the event on the eve of the tournament, after Jack Lisowski was forced to withdraw due to a positive coronavirus test.

It was evenly fought early on, similar to their one previous meeting in a major event which Kyren Wilson won 6-5 at the 2014 UK Championship, with the two sharing the opening four frames before the interval.

However, Kyren Wilson stepped things up after the break and took all four frames upon the resumption to book a meeting with either Joe Perry or David Gilbert in the quarter finals.

Kyren Wilson made a flying start to the match, knocking in a brilliant long red that Eurosport’s Neal Foulds summed up in glowing terms.

"It could win shot of the championship with the first ball he potted,” Foulds said. "It went in so clean. He really hit it well.”

'Oh what a brilliant shot!' - Kyren Wilson pots stunning long red

It was a pot he was forced into by an excellent safety from his opponent. There was no easy escape option so Kyren Wilson chanced his arm and was rewarded with a brilliant long red that set up a break of 83.

Gary Wilson was unfazed by the loss of the first frame through no fault of his own as he continued his quality safety play. It forced an error from his opponent and he stepped in to take the frame with an impressive 85.

Smoking is definitely not allowed inside the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, but Kyren Wilson laid his hands on a lighter to perform some running repairs on his tip at the start of the third frame.

'You don't see that often' - Kyren Wilson uses lighter to fix tip

The third was the first scrappy frame of the contest, with Gary Wilson showing the greater staying power to edge ahead.

Kyren Wilson hit back in style with the first century of the match in the fourth, an excellent 115 after Gary Wilson passed up a chance when missing a red into the middle.

Gary Wilson showed the first signs of frailty in the fifth. He came to the table after his opponent broke down on 43, but missed an easy red - allowing Kyren Wilson to step in and move 3-2 ahead.

Kyren Wilson put breathing space between himself and his opponent for the first time when taking a scrappy sixth frame to open up a two-frame cushion.

A sloppy break from Gary Wilson at the start of the seventh presented a chance to the world number five. It was only half a chance, but Kyren Wilson’s long potting is a hallmark of his game and it went in the middle of the pocket - setting up a second century of the match (136) and a three-frame advantage.

With victory in sight, Kyren Wilson made no mistake as he stepped in to win the eighth frame - his fifth on the spin - with a break of 65 to book his passage into the quarter-finals.

