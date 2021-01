Snooker

Masters snooker 2021 - Kyren Wilson produces 136 break against Gary Wilson in Milton Keynes

Kyren Wilson advanced to the last eight of the Masters with an impressive 6-2 win over Gary Wilson. His long potting is a hallmark of his game and it helped him set up a second century of the match (136) and a three-frame advantage.

