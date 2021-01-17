Live comments from 12:45 GMT...
Welcome
Good morning everyone, welcome to Eurosport's coverage of the final at the 2021 Masters! It’s John Higgins versus Yan Bingtao for the trophy in the very familiar setting of Milton Keynes’ Marshal Arena. Higgins reached the showdown with a 6-4 win over David Gilbert while Yan edged a final-frame decider with defending champion Stuart Bingham.
Full Masters schedule
First round
Sunday January 10
- Kyren Wilson 6-2 Gary Wilson (1pm)
- Joe Perry 2-6 David Gilbert (7pm)
Monday January 11
- Stuart Bingham 6-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (1pm)
- Shaun Murphy 6-4 Mark Williams (7pm)
Tuesday January 12
- Neil Robertson 5-6 Yan Bingtao (1pm)
- Mark Selby 3-6 Stephen Maguire (7pm)
Wednesday January 13
- Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-5 Ding Junhui (1pm)
- John Higgins 6-5 Mark Allen (7pm)
Quarter-finals
Thursday January 14
- David Gilbert 6-5 Kyren Wilson (1pm)
- Stuart Bingham 6-3 Shaun Murphy (7pm)
Friday January 15
- John Higgins 6-3 Ronnie O'Sullivan (1pm)
- Stephen Maguire 5-6 Yan Bingtao (7pm)
Semi-finals
Saturday January 16
- Stuart Bingham 4-6 Yan Bingtao (1pm)
- David Gilbert 5-6 John Higgins (7pm)
Final
Sunday January 17
- Yan Bingtao v John Higgins (1pm, 7pm)
