'It was horrible' - New cue O'Sullivan's priority after tip fiasco

Ronnie O’Sullivan has said he will get a new cue rather than soldier on in the future if he loses a tip in the middle of an event.

O’Sullivan famously bit his tip off during the Scottish Open towards the end of last year and struggled through the remainder of the tournament after replacing it on a couple of occasions. The world champion said some players are adept at using a new tip, but he says it is not something he can master and will get a second cue in reserve to ensure his game is in top shape should it happen again.

“I was playing well up until my tip went wrong,” O’Sullivan told Eurosport following his win over Ding Junhui at the Masters. “The UK [Championship] was a write off. I had overdone the running and was absolutely fatigued. I am not making excuses but I was exhausted. Running took number one priority but after that I played pretty well until the tip came off.

“I am not good with new tips. Some players can just get on and use them but after that my performances got worse and worse and I could not wait to see the back of the season."

His victory over Ding was the best game of the tournament to date, and O’Sullivan said he won through due to a strong mentality.

“I just had to hang in there. He started off well and I did not get into the game,” he said. “I just tried to nick a couple and when it got to 3-2 I thought it could get exciting but then he pulled away again and I thought ‘am I capable of putting three good frames together against someone like Ding?’ I just had to ignore that and focus on one ball at a time and see what developed."

Full Masters schedule

First round

Sunday January 10

Kyren Wilson 6-2 Gary Wilson (1pm)

Gary Wilson (1pm) Joe Perry 2-6 David Gilbert (7pm)

Monday January 11

Stuart Bingham 6-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (1pm)

6-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (1pm) Shaun Murphy 6-4 Mark Williams (7pm)

Tuesday January 12

Neil Robertson 5-6 Yan Bingtao (1pm)

(1pm) Mark Selby 3-6 Stephen Maguire (7pm)

Wednesday January 13

Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-5 Ding Junhui (1pm)

6-5 Ding Junhui (1pm) John Higgins 6-5 Mark Allen (7pm)

Quarter-finals

Thursday January 14

Gilbert v Wilson (1pm)

Bingham v Murphy (7pm)

Friday January 15

Higgins v O'Sullivan (1pm)

Maguire v Yan (7pm)

Semi-finals

Saturday January 16

Bingham / Murphy v Maguire / Yan (1pm)

Gilbert / Wilson v Higgins / O'Sullivan (7pm)

Final

Sunday January 17

TBC v TBC (1pm, 7pm)

