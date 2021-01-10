Live comments will appear here from 12:30...

Trump and Lisowski out with Covid

Well, it's been an eventful start to the 2021 Masters without a ball even being potted.

Pre-event favourite Judd Trump was withdrawn from the Masters on the eve of the event after testing positive for coronavirus, along with Jack Lisowski. That means today's schedule looks a little different as Gary Wilson replaces Lisowski in the 1pm match against Kyren Wilson, and Joe Perry replaces Trump in the evening against David Gilbert.

Best wishes to both players as they tackle this awful virus and we can only hope that the rest of the players in the draw stay healthy and Covid-free.

Trump of course would have been a fearsome challenge for any player he was up against.

What is the format?

It's a simple proposition: the 16 best players in the world playing in a straight knock-out format on one table. There's a day session at 1pm and an evening session at 7pm each day from Sunday, January 10 to Sunday, January 17.

It's best of 11 all the way up to the final, which will be best of 19.

Full Masters schedule

First round

Sunday January 10

Kyren Wilson v Gary Wilson (1pm)

Joe Perry v David Gilbert (7pm)

Monday January 11

Stuart Bingham v Thepchaiya Un--Nooh (1pm)

Shaun Murphy v Mark Williams (7pm)

Tuesday January 12

Neil Robertson v Yan Bingtao (1pm)

Mark Selby v Stephen Maguire (7pm)

Wednesday January 13

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ding Junhui (1pm)

John Higgins v Mark Allen (7pm)

Quarter-finals

Thursday January 14

Perry / Gilbert v Wilson / Wilson (1pm)

Bingham / Un-Nooh v Murphy / Williams (7pm)

Friday January 15

Higgins / Allen v O'Sullivan v Ding (1pm)

Selby / Maguire v Robertson / Yan (7pm)

Semi-finals

Saturday January 16

TBC v TBC (1pm)

TBC v TBC (7pm)

Final

Sunday January 17

TBC v TBC (1pm, 7pm)

HOW TO WATCH THE MASTERS 2021 TV AND LIVESTREAM

You can watch every moment of the Masters live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk.

The Masters will also be broadcast on Eurosport 1 across the week.

