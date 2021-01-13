Live comments will appear here from 12:45pm....

Ronnie O'Sullivan: I overdid it at the UK Champs

The Masters Masters 2021 LIVE - Selby faces Maguire after Bingtao stuns Robertson 17 HOURS AGO

Ronnie O'Sullivan says he was "absolutely gone" when he suffered a shock defeat at the last Triple Crown event, the UK Championship, and plans not to repeat the mistake.

The six-times defending world champion suffered a 6-5 defeat to world number 62 Alexander Ursenbacher in the last 64 of the UK Championship last month despite watching his Swiss opponents contribute a highest break of only 67 over 11 frames. O'Sullivan – who begins his bid for an eighth Masters title against 2011 winner Ding Junhui in the first round on Wednesday – has revealed running contributed to his shock downfall.

"That week I managed to get 55 miles in," said O'Sullivan in an exclusive interview with Eurosport. "I only managed 40 even when I was running brilliantly 10 years ago. I've managed to build my volume up. I don't run as fast, but I go for a bit longer. I ended up doing two 11 milers in one week which cranked the miles up, but towards the end of it I was absolutely shattered.

"I was gone at the UK, absolutely gone. I was like 'oh dear, what have I done'. I don't make excuses because the other guy played well, but physically I'd overdone it. If you speak to an athlete that's overtrained, it's like a weird sort of tiredness."

Full Masters schedule

First round

Sunday January 10

Kyren Wilson 6-2 Gary Wilson (1pm)

Gary Wilson (1pm) Joe Perry 2-6 David Gilbert (7pm)

Monday January 11

Stuart Bingham 6-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (1pm)

6-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (1pm) Shaun Murphy 6-4 Mark Williams (7pm)

Tuesday January 12

Neil Robertson 5-6 Yan Bingtao (1pm)

(1pm) Mark Selby 3-6 Stephen Maguire (7pm)

Wednesday January 13

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ding Junhui (1pm)

John Higgins v Mark Allen (7pm)

Quarter-finals

Thursday January 14

Gilbert v Wilson (1pm)

Bingham v Murphy (7pm)

Friday January 15

Higgins / Allen v O'Sullivan v Ding (1pm)

Maguire v Yan (7pm)

Semi-finals

Saturday January 16

TBC v TBC (1pm)

TBC v TBC (7pm)

Final

Sunday January 17

TBC v TBC (1pm, 7pm)

HOW TO WATCH THE MASTERS 2021 TV AND LIVESTREAM

You can watch every moment of the Masters live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk.

The Masters will also be broadcast on Eurosport 1 across the week.

The Masters Murphy 'a bit embarrassed' after fluke-stunner combo at Masters YESTERDAY AT 09:46