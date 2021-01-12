10:00 - Good morning

Hello and welcome to our live text updates from Tuesday's action at the Masters.

The Masters Murphy 'a bit embarrassed' after fluke-stunner combo at Masters AN HOUR AGO

Here is the schedule for today, with former world champions Neil Robertson and Mark Selby in action.

Neil Robertson v Yan Bingtao (1pm)

Mark Selby v Stephen Maguire (7pm)

We will have further live updates from 12:45pm so join us again then.

What is the format?

It's a simple proposition: the 16 best players in the world playing in a straight knock-out format on one table. There's a day session at 1pm and an evening session at 7pm each day from Sunday, January 10 to Sunday, January 17.

It's best of 11 all the way up to the final, which will be best of 19.

Full Masters schedule

First round

Sunday January 10

Kyren Wilson 6-2 Gary Wilson

6-2 Gary Wilson Joe Perry 2-6 David Gilbert

Monday January 11

Stuart Bingham 6-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

6-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh Shaun Murphy 6-4 Mark Williams

Tuesday January 12

Neil Robertson v Yan Bingtao (1pm)

Mark Selby v Stephen Maguire (7pm)

Wednesday January 13

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ding Junhui (1pm)

John Higgins v Mark Allen (7pm)

Quarter-finals

Thursday January 14

Perry / Gilbert v Wilson / Wilson (1pm)

Bingham / Un-Nooh v Murphy / Williams (7pm)

Friday January 15

Higgins / Allen v O'Sullivan v Ding (1pm)

Selby / Maguire v Robertson / Yan (7pm)

Semi-finals

Saturday January 16

TBC v TBC (1pm)

TBC v TBC (7pm)

Final

Sunday January 17

TBC v TBC (1pm, 7pm)

HOW TO WATCH THE MASTERS 2021 TV AND LIVESTREAM

You can watch every moment of the Masters live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk.

The Masters will also be broadcast on Eurosport 1 across the week.

The Masters Exclusive: ‘He’ll never get over it' – O’Sullivan ‘shocked’ by Selby reaction 12 HOURS AGO