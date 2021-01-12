10:00 - Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live text updates from Tuesday's action at the Masters.
Here is the schedule for today, with former world champions Neil Robertson and Mark Selby in action.
We will have further live updates from 12:45pm so join us again then.
What is the format?
It's a simple proposition: the 16 best players in the world playing in a straight knock-out format on one table. There's a day session at 1pm and an evening session at 7pm each day from Sunday, January 10 to Sunday, January 17.
It's best of 11 all the way up to the final, which will be best of 19.
Full Masters schedule
First round
Sunday January 10
- Kyren Wilson 6-2 Gary Wilson
- Joe Perry 2-6 David Gilbert
Monday January 11
- Stuart Bingham 6-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Shaun Murphy 6-4 Mark Williams
Tuesday January 12
- Neil Robertson v Yan Bingtao (1pm)
- Mark Selby v Stephen Maguire (7pm)
Wednesday January 13
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ding Junhui (1pm)
- John Higgins v Mark Allen (7pm)
Quarter-finals
Thursday January 14
- Perry / Gilbert v Wilson / Wilson (1pm)
- Bingham / Un-Nooh v Murphy / Williams (7pm)
Friday January 15
- Higgins / Allen v O'Sullivan v Ding (1pm)
- Selby / Maguire v Robertson / Yan (7pm)
Semi-finals
Saturday January 16
- TBC v TBC (1pm)
- TBC v TBC (7pm)
Final
Sunday January 17
- TBC v TBC (1pm, 7pm)
HOW TO WATCH THE MASTERS 2021 TV AND LIVESTREAM
You can watch every moment of the Masters live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk.
The Masters will also be broadcast on Eurosport 1 across the week.